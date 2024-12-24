Derogatory comment row: Govt orders CID probe, BJP leaders meet Guv seeking judicial inquiry

The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a probe by the CID into a case against BJP MLC C T Ravi for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council last week.

According to officials, another case that has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly attempting to attack Ravi in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 19, has also been handed over to the CID.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday evening met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demanded that he ensure an impartial investigation into allegations against Ravi, and direct a judicial probe into the incident and the developments that followed.

Ravi allegedly used a derogatory word against Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while. He was arrested on the same day and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.

''I don't want to comment much on it (case), I have ordered a CID probe, when the probe is on, one cannot comment or make a statement about it,'' Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Hubballi in response to a question.

''....everything has to be done in the right manner, so we have given it to CID to probe and find the facts. Ravi has said that he has not used derogatory words, but others including witnesses say something else, all of this has to be investigated, so I have ordered a CID probe,'' he said.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI that both allegations against Ravi and the case pertaining to allegations regarding attempts to attack him, have been transferred to CID. ''Further investigation will be done by the CID.'' Responding to the probe being handed over to CID, Ravi said if CID conducts the probe let it be done under supervision of a sitting judge and let the report be submitted to the judge.

''If the probe is done by the police department honestly without succumbing to any pressure, Hirebagewadi police station was enough. If worked under no pressure whether it is a police constable or CID, anyone can give justice, but if there is pressure no one can provide justice,'' he told media in Chikkamagaluru.

The delegation of BJP leaders consisting of Leaders of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former CM and MP Basavaraj Bommai, MLA G Janardhana Reddy among others, who met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru this evening, urged him to intervene and ensure a fair probe.

''We have brought everything to the notice of the Governor, and we have requested him that proper security has to be provided to Ravi. We have said that there should be an impartial probe, and have requested the Governor, who is the constitutional head, to ensure that there is a judicial probe, and to send out a message that the constitution will be protected,'' Ashoka told reporters after meeting the Governor.

Alleging ''torture'' to Ravi while under police custody, he further claimed that there was someone influential, who was instructing the police after the arrest, and questioned ''who was doing it -- Chief Minister or Deputy CM or any other Minister?-- it has to be proved whether there was politics behind it or not.'' Ravi had on December 20 had accused the police of ''violating'' human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places, without providing proper food and rest, after his arrest on the previous evening.

The Karnataka High Court on December 20 evening had ordered the immediate release of Ravi in its interim order, observing that police failed to follow the procedures in arresting him. However, the bench directed Ravi to co-operate with the investigation and be available for questioning.

In the wake of allegations against police for ill-treating Ravi in custody, the police on Tuesday clarified that the BJP leader was shifted to various places for security reasons and to avoid disrupting public order.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Hebbalkar challenged Ravi to come to Dharmasthala and take 'Pramaana' (oath) in the presence of the deity, to speak the truth over using a derogatory word against her.

''You believe in god C T Ravi, Dharmasthala is very close to your native, people across the state believe that Dharmasthala and lord Manjunatha there is another name for Dharma, make a Pramaana (take an oath) on lord Manjunatha (Shiva) and tell the truth....'' she said.

Dharmasthala on the banks of the Nethravati river in Dakshina Kannada district, has an 800 years old history. According to legends there, anyone who utters a lie in front of lord Manjunatha will face severe consequences.

