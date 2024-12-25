Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:54 IST
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi may be arrested in a ''fake'' case by the central investigative agencies at the behest of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, who was flanked by Atishi, said, ''We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case.'' The BJP is trying to distract AAP from campaigning for assembly polls, he alleged.

''We came to know that they are preparing a fake case on Atishi in the transport department, and they want to halt the scheme of free bus rides for women,'' the AAP chief said.

''I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive,'' Kejriwal, who is out on bail in a case related to excise policy 'scam', asserted.

The former Delhi chief minister, in a post on X, also alleged that the BJP was rattled by AAP's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana.

His remarks came as the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for ''non-existent'' schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is ''fraudulent and without any authority''.

Led by Kejriwal, AAP leaders recently launched the exercise of registering people for the two schemes with much fanfare.

Atishi said at the press conference that strict action will be taken against Women and Child Development Department officers for issuing a public notice against Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024