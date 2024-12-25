Andhra CM meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed pending state issues.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed various state issues, the official sources said.
The party MPs accompanied the chief minister for the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Naidu attended the NDA chief minister's meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence in New Delhi.
He also paid homage to former Prime Minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, ''Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLC Wealth Unveils New Delhi Office to Bolster Wealth Recovery Efforts
Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Government's Vision to Democratize AI and Drive Inclusive Technological Growth
Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights AI Governance Challenges and India's Leadership in Ethical Innovation
India and Thailand Strengthen Defence Ties at New Delhi Dialogue
Delhi polls: Cong releases first list of 21 candidates, fields former MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi.