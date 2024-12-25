Left Menu

Andhra CM meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:47 IST
Andhra CM meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed pending state issues.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed various state issues, the official sources said.

The party MPs accompanied the chief minister for the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Naidu attended the NDA chief minister's meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence in New Delhi.

He also paid homage to former Prime Minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, ''Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024