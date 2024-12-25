Left Menu

Israel's top Finance Ministry civil servant resigns

passes the Knesset (parliament), due to personal circumstances, I asked the Finance Minister to end my position," Heisler said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 19:30 IST
Israel's top Finance Ministry civil servant resigns

The director general of Israel's Finance Ministry, Shlomi Heisler, will step down following the 2025 state budget next month after two years in the post, citing "urgent personal reasons", the ministry said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich appointed Heisler, an attorney, as the Treasury's most senior civil servant in January 2023. A successor has not yet been named. Heisler, who had medical issues a few months ago but recovered to start working on the 2025 budget, said the past two years has been among the most challenging in Israel's history, especially after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

"After two years, after the intense fighting in the war has ended, residents can return to their homes in the north and south, and after the budget ... passes the Knesset (parliament), due to personal circumstances, I asked the Finance Minister to end my position," Heisler said in a statement. "I have worked with the Finance Minister hand in hand and I am very sorry to be forced to end my role now," he added.

Israeli media reported that Heisler had opposed a number of Smotrich's policies. Due to the need to boost spending during the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel fought Hezbollah that has since turned into a ceasefire, Heisler was responsible for formulating five budgets.

After long delays, the Knesset this month narrowly approved the 2025 budget in its first of three votes needed to become law. The budget is now being examined by parliamentary committees and final passage is expected next month. Failure to approve the budget by March 31 would trigger new elections.

Smotrich called Heisler a first rate professional, saying he "passed five budgets and masterminded all the ministry's departments". The ministry is also set to lose legal adviser Asi Messing after eight years in the job and Smotrich has declined to renew the term of ministry spokeswoman Lilach Weissman, who has served for nine years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024