Rain dampens Christmas celebrations in Odisha

Incessant rains dampened the Christmas celebrations in most parts of Odisha on Wednesday.

Prayer services, candle processions and community feasts were held as usual in churches of various denominations across the state.

Streets were decked up with decorative lights in various parts of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, which have large Christian populations.

To mark the day, cultural programmes were also held in these places, besides Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Jeypore, Sambalpur and Rayagada.

Security was beefed up in Kandhamal, which witnessed large-scale riots in 2007 and 2008.

Christmas celebrations began in the district on December 23 but the continuous rain dampened the festive spirit. However, prayer services were held in the churches in G Udayagiri, Raikia, Phulbani, Daringbadi, Tumudibandha, and Kotagarh.

Intensive checking was being carried out at the entry points of the district with patrolling being done in the vulnerable areas, officials said.

Armed forces were deployed in some churches and peace committees were constituted at the block level, they added.

Superintendent of Police Harisha BC said flag marches have been conducted at Baliguda and Raikia, among others.

Leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik visited a church in Satyanagar and another one in Sachivalaya Marg in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a Santa Claus using 550kg of different types of chocolates and sand at the Blue Flag beach in Puri.

Governor Ragubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi greeted the people on the occasion.

The governor said Christmas is a festival of peace, harmony and humanism.

''On this occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings and wishes to all the people of Odisha, especially the Christian brothers and sisters,'' Das said.

Majhi also greeted the people of the state on the occasion and sought their cooperation in building a developed Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)