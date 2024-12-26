Tollywood Turmoil: BJP Alleges Congress Agenda in Telangana

Amidst growing controversy surrounding Tollywood, BJP leader Amit Malviya has raised serious allegations against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana. According to Malviya, the administration is targeting the film industry, accusing superstars of refusing to comply with the Chief Minister's demands for control and financial gain.

The controversy, Malviya claims, began with the demolition of actor Nagarjuna's convention center in Hyderabad, followed by personal attacks on actress Samantha Prabhu by a woman cabinet minister. Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his son were also allegedly targeted in political vendettas, adding to the controversies.

Recently, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun found himself embroiled in the unfolding drama, becoming a focal point of the situation after an incident at his film premiere resulted in tragic consequences. The incident, which led to a death and injuries in the chaos, has sparked broader criticisms of Congress's actions in Telangana.

