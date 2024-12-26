Left Menu

Illegal Immigration Crackdown in Maharashtra: Prominent Arrests Unveil Forgery Network

Maharashtra's crackdown on illegal immigrants intensifies with the arrest of 17 Bangladeshis. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lauds CM Devendra Fadnavis for the action, predicting further busts. The Delhi Police unraveled a forgery racket linked to counterfeit Aadhaar and voter IDs, highlighting a widespread issue of illegal immigration in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:15 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the arrest of 17 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Maharashtra, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya applauded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. He expressed confidence in dismantling the entire illegal immigration racket soon. Somaiya underscored the Chief Minister's orders for stringent measures against Rohingya Muslims unlawfully residing in the state.

CM Fadnavis recently announced the commencement of actions against illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai and Maharashtra, with plans for prompt deportation. In a related operation, Delhi Police detained 11 people, including five Bangladeshis, connected to an illegal immigration network, which created counterfeit Aadhaar cards and other forged documents through a fake website.

Police reports detail how an accused individual assisted Bangladeshi nationals by producing fake documents for a fee of 15,000. The detainees, linked to a murder case, revealed they entered India with forged credentials and obtained fake certificates in Delhi through a local contact. The Delhi police identified over 1000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

