Golan Heights: A Battle of Identity and Expansion

The Israeli government has approved a plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights, a region seized from Syria in the 1967 war. The decision comes after Syrian President Bashar Assad's recent ousting, heightening security concerns in the area.

While some Israeli settlers see new opportunities, the Druze community, a significant portion of the Golan's population, remains apprehensive. They view the territory as Syrian and express concerns over potential identity erosion and discrimination, despite Israel's open citizenship offer.

Despite its breathtaking landscape and allure of a rural lifestyle, the Golan Heights faces infrastructural challenges. The Israeli government's past efforts to attract settlers have met limited success, raising questions about the feasibility of the current population growth plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)