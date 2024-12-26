Left Menu

Golan Heights: A Battle of Identity and Expansion

The Israeli government's plan to double settlers in the Golan Heights causes mixed reactions amid its controversial annexation. While some welcome new opportunities, the Druze community expresses concerns over identity and discrimination. The Golan's appeal lies in its scenic beauty and rural lifestyle, though infrastructure challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Einzivan | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:17 IST
Golan Heights: A Battle of Identity and Expansion

The Israeli government has approved a plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights, a region seized from Syria in the 1967 war. The decision comes after Syrian President Bashar Assad's recent ousting, heightening security concerns in the area.

While some Israeli settlers see new opportunities, the Druze community, a significant portion of the Golan's population, remains apprehensive. They view the territory as Syrian and express concerns over potential identity erosion and discrimination, despite Israel's open citizenship offer.

Despite its breathtaking landscape and allure of a rural lifestyle, the Golan Heights faces infrastructural challenges. The Israeli government's past efforts to attract settlers have met limited success, raising questions about the feasibility of the current population growth plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024