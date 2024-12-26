Controversy Erupts Over Non-Existent Delhi Welfare Schemes

In a significant political development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of fraud following the Delhi Government's move to distance itself from the registration process of two welfare schemes. Dikshit has announced his intention to approach Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to demand an investigation on the matter.

Dikshit labeled AAP's proposed initiatives as 'fraudulent,' urging Delhiites to be aware. He questioned the AAP government's integrity, asking how the public could trust a party that allegedly lies. He expressed concerns about the potential misuse of data collected during the schemes' registration process.

The controversy intensified after CM Atishi publicly announced that the Delhi Cabinet had approved a scheme to provide Rs 1000 to women. However, a public notice issued by the Delhi Government clarified that no such scheme has been officially sanctioned, signaling a major political scandal.

The Delhi Government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department has released a clarification concerning the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' a scheme publicized by AAP as part of its campaign for the 2025 assembly elections. "No such scheme has been approved," the notice stated, describing any registration efforts as fraudulent and unauthorized.

As media outlets extensively covered these developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi's main opposition, joined the fray, criticizing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accusing him of digital fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)