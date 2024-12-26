South Korea's Political Tensions Rise Amid Judicial Appointments
South Korea's constitutional crisis worsens as the Democratic Party moves to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo over the delay in appointing Constitutional Court justices. Meanwhile, the court prepares to decide the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his martial law declaration, amid disagreements and political tensions.
South Korea's political tensions are mounting as the Democratic Party pushes to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. This development follows Han's failure to promptly appoint Constitutional Court justices, contributing to a deepening constitutional crisis. A parliamentary vote is set to occur on Friday.
The ongoing crisis has its roots in President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law. The court is now tasked with deciding whether to remove or reinstate Yoon. The Democratic Party has argued that Han is unfit to uphold constitutional duties, while disagreement persists over the impeachment process requirements.
The impending impeachment vote and ongoing trial highlight significant divides within South Korea's political landscape. Yoon's refusal to comply with court summonses and legal requests has intensified opposition calls for his arrest, adding to the country's volatile political environment.
Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law, reports AP.
