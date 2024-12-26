Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tensions Rise Amid Judicial Appointments

South Korea's constitutional crisis worsens as the Democratic Party moves to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo over the delay in appointing Constitutional Court justices. Meanwhile, the court prepares to decide the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol after his martial law declaration, amid disagreements and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:41 IST
South Korea's Political Tensions Rise Amid Judicial Appointments

South Korea's political tensions are mounting as the Democratic Party pushes to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. This development follows Han's failure to promptly appoint Constitutional Court justices, contributing to a deepening constitutional crisis. A parliamentary vote is set to occur on Friday.

The ongoing crisis has its roots in President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law. The court is now tasked with deciding whether to remove or reinstate Yoon. The Democratic Party has argued that Han is unfit to uphold constitutional duties, while disagreement persists over the impeachment process requirements.

The impending impeachment vote and ongoing trial highlight significant divides within South Korea's political landscape. Yoon's refusal to comply with court summonses and legal requests has intensified opposition calls for his arrest, adding to the country's volatile political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024