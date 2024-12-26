Left Menu

Delhi's AAP vs BJP: A Battle Over Women's Empowerment Schemes

In the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections, AAP faces criticism from BJP over women's empowerment schemes. Amid protests and counter-claims, the AAP defends its initiative to credit Rs 2100 to women's bank accounts. Clarification issued denies the scheme's formal notification, sparking further controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:14 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the midst of a heated political battle ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Chief Arvind Kejriwal has come under fire for its proposed women's empowerment schemes. AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resisting initiatives aimed at empowering women, following the latter's protests against the schemes.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh emphasized the public's trust in Kejriwal, asserting that the promised Rs 2100 allowance will be credited to women's bank accounts despite BJP opposition. He highlighted Kejriwal's track record of delivering essential services to Delhiites, including free bus travel for women.

The controversy intensified as the Delhi government's Women and Child Development department clarified that no such scheme, titled 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', had been officially notified. The BJP accused Kejriwal of digital fraud, while Delhi's CM Atishi vowed action against officials responsible for the misleading notifications, blaming BJP for undue pressure on local government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

