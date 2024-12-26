Raut Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Beed's Naxals

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he is safeguarding 'Beed's Naxals'.

Raut's criticism stems from a string of violent incidents in Beed, where 38 murders have occurred over a few years, including the high-profile case of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch. The opposition has been vocal about the state's lackluster response to the incident.

An all-party protest is planned to push for a thorough investigation into Deshmukh's murder and to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice. Raut insists that Fadnavis's role as Home Minister should prioritize citizen safety over political scheming.

(With inputs from agencies.)