Raut Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Beed's Naxals

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, accused Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of protecting Naxals in Beed, where numerous murders have occurred. He demanded action against the culprits involved in the abduction and killing of a local village leader, amid accusations against a political associate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:41 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he is safeguarding 'Beed's Naxals'.

Raut's criticism stems from a string of violent incidents in Beed, where 38 murders have occurred over a few years, including the high-profile case of Santosh Deshmukh, a village sarpanch. The opposition has been vocal about the state's lackluster response to the incident.

An all-party protest is planned to push for a thorough investigation into Deshmukh's murder and to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice. Raut insists that Fadnavis's role as Home Minister should prioritize citizen safety over political scheming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

