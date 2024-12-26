Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Distorted Map Banner

The BJP accused the Congress of using a distorted map of India in its welcome banners ahead of the CWC meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi. The map allegedly shows Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The BJP claims this act aligns with anti-India interests, potentially influenced by foreign forces like George Soros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:04 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Distorted Map Banner
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of displaying a distorted map of India at a recent event in Karnataka's Belagavi. The map allegedly depicted Kashmir as part of Pakistan, sparking outrage and claims of disrespect towards India's sovereignty from BJP leaders.

This controversy arose when the BJP's Karnataka unit posted images online showing the contentious map used on welcome banners at the Congress Working Committee meeting. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that this instance was not an isolated event, alleging past occurrences of similar actions by the Congress.

Trivedi further insinuated that the use of such a map might be influenced by foreign anti-India forces, including entities associated with billionaire George Soros. Assuring citizens of the nation's security, Trivedi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government remains vigilant against any attempts to harm India's integrity. The Congress has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024