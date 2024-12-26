Controversy Erupts Over Congress's Distorted Map Banner

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of displaying a distorted map of India at a recent event in Karnataka's Belagavi. The map allegedly depicted Kashmir as part of Pakistan, sparking outrage and claims of disrespect towards India's sovereignty from BJP leaders.

This controversy arose when the BJP's Karnataka unit posted images online showing the contentious map used on welcome banners at the Congress Working Committee meeting. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi argued that this instance was not an isolated event, alleging past occurrences of similar actions by the Congress.

Trivedi further insinuated that the use of such a map might be influenced by foreign anti-India forces, including entities associated with billionaire George Soros. Assuring citizens of the nation's security, Trivedi emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government remains vigilant against any attempts to harm India's integrity. The Congress has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)