Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Modi to Address Market Fluctuations Amid Global Tariffs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a firm stance on recent stock market volatility triggered by U.S. tariffs under the Trump administration. DK Shivakumar emphasized the necessity of protecting the Indian market and suggested convening an all-party meeting to address the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens who are experiencing financial losses due to this issue.

In the wake of these developments, global markets have been significantly impacted, with increased prices, reduced imports, and sluggish economic growth. DK Shivakumar's call for action comes as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out the alarming global economic situation, noting substantial losses in both Indian and American markets.

Shashi Tharoor also highlighted the need for India to engage in effective bilateral trade negotiations with the United States. The tariffs, described as a global upheaval, have instigated fears of a looming recession in many countries. Tharoor underlined the unpredictability of the situation and the importance of strategic trade discussions to safeguard India's economic interests.

