Russia has dismissed the notion of a weak ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, aiming instead for a legally binding peace agreement to safeguard the security of both Russia and its neighbors, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov emphasized the ineffectiveness of a temporary truce, suggesting it could allow the West to re-arm Ukraine. Instead, he advocates for legal agreements to protect Russia's security interests. President Vladimir Putin, open to discussions with then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, maintains no conditions for dialogue yet dismisses major territorial concessions.

Russia's stance stems from historical tensions post-Maidan Revolution and the West's alleged attempts to draw Ukraine into its sphere, culminating in the 2022 invasion—a move the West calls an imperialistic land grab. Any NATO ambitions by Ukraine threaten the chances of a peace deal, Moscow asserts.

(With inputs from agencies.)