Political Tensions Escalate: AAP and Congress Clash in Delhi

Political tension in Delhi intensifies as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses Congress of secretly aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections. AAP claims Congress leader Ajay Maken is undermining the alliance by echoing BJP's sentiments, labeling AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as anti-national.

AAP's allegations have been met with skepticism by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, who suggests that such statements by AAP signify their desperation and acknowledgment of an impending electoral defeat. Trivedi compares the turmoil to the Haryana Assembly elections, indicating a persistent discord between Congress and AAP.

This political turmoil comes as AAP threatens Congress with expulsion from the INDIA bloc unless swift action is taken against Maken. With Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleging BJP's financial backing of Congress candidates, the stage is set for a tumultuous election campaign. The outcomes remain to be seen as electoral battles draw near.

