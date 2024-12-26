Left Menu

Map Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka

A political controversy in Karnataka has emerged over alleged misrepresentation of India's map on Congress posters for a centenary event. The BJP criticizes Congress for omitting disputed regions, accusing them of vote bank politics. Accusations intensify with calls for legal action against Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:31 IST
Map Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka
voter turnout Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A significant controversy has ignited in Karnataka regarding the alleged misrepresentation of the Indian map on Congress party posters. These were displayed throughout Belagavi town to commemorate the 1924 Congress session centenary. The BJP has labeled this move as 'vote bank' politics.

The BJP and its ally, JD(S), argue that the map omits the Gilgit and Aksai Chin regions, parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress's Karnataka deputy chief minister, D K Shivakumar, responded by stating that the posters would be removed if errors are found. Meanwhile, the national BJP criticized Congress, accusing them of disrespecting India's sovereignty.

BJP’s Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded legal action, claiming that the publication violates Indian law. Accusations continue from JDS, which termed the act as treasonous. The situation has escalated with multiple political figures vocalizing strong opposition and demanding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024