Map Controversy Sparks Political Tensions in Karnataka

A significant controversy has ignited in Karnataka regarding the alleged misrepresentation of the Indian map on Congress party posters. These were displayed throughout Belagavi town to commemorate the 1924 Congress session centenary. The BJP has labeled this move as 'vote bank' politics.

The BJP and its ally, JD(S), argue that the map omits the Gilgit and Aksai Chin regions, parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress's Karnataka deputy chief minister, D K Shivakumar, responded by stating that the posters would be removed if errors are found. Meanwhile, the national BJP criticized Congress, accusing them of disrespecting India's sovereignty.

BJP’s Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded legal action, claiming that the publication violates Indian law. Accusations continue from JDS, which termed the act as treasonous. The situation has escalated with multiple political figures vocalizing strong opposition and demanding accountability.

