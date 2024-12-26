Left Menu

AAP Accuses Congress of Collusion Ahead of Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) threatened to push for Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc if disciplinary action is not taken against certain senior leaders within 24 hours. AAP accused Congress of colluding with the BJP for the Delhi Assembly elections, damaging alliance unity, and undermining AAP candidates.

Updated: 26-12-2024 19:24 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday warned it would press for the expulsion of the Congress from the INDIA bloc if no disciplinary measures are taken against its senior leaders within 24 hours.

In a sharp critique, AAP accused Congress of working with the BJP to negatively influence the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, thereby jeopardizing the prospects of Arvind Kejriwal's party.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted at a press briefing that Congress' actions are disrupting the integrity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

