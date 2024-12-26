Tragedy in Bidar: Contractor's Demise Sparks Political Turmoil
A contractor named Sachin Panchal has allegedly died by suicide in Bidar. His suicide note accuses former councillor Raju Kapanur and others. The BJP demands Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation. Kharge promises an investigation, asserting the law applies equally to all, regardless of political affiliations.
A tragic incident unfolded in Bidar when a young contractor, Sachin Panchal, allegedly took his own life by stepping in front of a train. In a note, Panchal accused a local former councillor, Raju Kapanur, and others of being responsible for his demise.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, whose close aide was named in the note, has urged for a thorough investigation. Kharge emphasized that justice would be served impartially, regardless of political ties, and mentioned involving the Home Minister if needed.
The opposition, led by BJP's state president B Y Vijayendra, has called for Kharge's resignation, citing previous incidents of suicide linked to alleged political pressure. The situation remains tense, with investigations underway.
