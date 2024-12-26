Tragedy in Bidar: Contractor's Demise Sparks Political Turmoil

A tragic incident unfolded in Bidar when a young contractor, Sachin Panchal, allegedly took his own life by stepping in front of a train. In a note, Panchal accused a local former councillor, Raju Kapanur, and others of being responsible for his demise.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, whose close aide was named in the note, has urged for a thorough investigation. Kharge emphasized that justice would be served impartially, regardless of political ties, and mentioned involving the Home Minister if needed.

The opposition, led by BJP's state president B Y Vijayendra, has called for Kharge's resignation, citing previous incidents of suicide linked to alleged political pressure. The situation remains tense, with investigations underway.

