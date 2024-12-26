Left Menu

Tragedy in Bidar: Contractor's Demise Sparks Political Turmoil

A contractor named Sachin Panchal has allegedly died by suicide in Bidar. His suicide note accuses former councillor Raju Kapanur and others. The BJP demands Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's resignation. Kharge promises an investigation, asserting the law applies equally to all, regardless of political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:48 IST
Tragedy in Bidar: Contractor's Demise Sparks Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bidar when a young contractor, Sachin Panchal, allegedly took his own life by stepping in front of a train. In a note, Panchal accused a local former councillor, Raju Kapanur, and others of being responsible for his demise.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, whose close aide was named in the note, has urged for a thorough investigation. Kharge emphasized that justice would be served impartially, regardless of political ties, and mentioned involving the Home Minister if needed.

The opposition, led by BJP's state president B Y Vijayendra, has called for Kharge's resignation, citing previous incidents of suicide linked to alleged political pressure. The situation remains tense, with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024