Manmohan Singh's Health Crisis: Former PM Hospitalized

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi's emergency department on Thursday evening due to deteriorating health, creating concern among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:55 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was urgently admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening following a sudden decline in his health, sources disclosed. The 92-year-old statesman is reported to be in critical condition.

Singh was transported to the hospital's emergency department, raising concerns among officials and the public alike.

The situation has prompted widespread attention as the nation keeps a close eye on updates regarding the former leader's health status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

