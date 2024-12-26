Manmohan Singh's Health Crisis: Former PM Hospitalized
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi's emergency department on Thursday evening due to deteriorating health, creating concern among citizens.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was urgently admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening following a sudden decline in his health, sources disclosed. The 92-year-old statesman is reported to be in critical condition.
Singh was transported to the hospital's emergency department, raising concerns among officials and the public alike.
The situation has prompted widespread attention as the nation keeps a close eye on updates regarding the former leader's health status.
