Remembering A Pillar of Integrity: Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his dedication to serving India despite personal attacks. Singh, a respected political figure and architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at 92 in AIIMS, Delhi, after sudden health complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:05 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his unyielding dedication to serving India even amid personal attacks from opponents.

She emphasized Singh's enduring honesty and the respect he commanded in politics, recognizing his contributions as a deep inspiration for many.

Singh, known for spearheading India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS Delhi after facing sudden health issues. He was 92.

