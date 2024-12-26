Remembering A Pillar of Integrity: Manmohan Singh's Legacy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his unyielding dedication to serving India even amid personal attacks from opponents.

She emphasized Singh's enduring honesty and the respect he commanded in politics, recognizing his contributions as a deep inspiration for many.

Singh, known for spearheading India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS Delhi after facing sudden health issues. He was 92.

