Kharge's Call for Revitalization in Congress Leadership

In a decisive message, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the importance of accountability among party leaders. Addressing the AICC session by the Sabarmati river, he called for leaders to assist in party duties or consider retirement, signaling an era of organizational reform within the Congress.

Kharge emphasized that district presidents will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Congress. Their appointments, based on AICC guidelines, aim to ensure impartiality and effectiveness. He highlighted that district leaders would be crucial in forming committees at various levels and in the candidate selection process.

Echoing the principles of Gandhi and Patel, Kharge conveyed a robust message against current socio-political challenges, likening the situation to a new fight for India's independence. He criticized the government for fostering inequality and communalism and asserted the Congress's determination to overcome these obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)