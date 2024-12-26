Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

In a poignant gesture, BJP leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his impact on the nation. BJP President J P Nadda described Singh's death as an immense loss for India.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Singh's pivotal role in governance, which included stints as RBI governor and Finance Minister, culminating in his tenure as Prime Minister.

Renowned for his intellect and service, Singh's leadership was lauded across party lines. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized Singh's efforts in economic reform, noting his legacy will inspire future generations.

