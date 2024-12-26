Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Top BJP leaders, including J P Nadda and Amit Shah, paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh following his death. His contributions to India's economic and political landscapes were highlighted, with leaders acknowledging his role as RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:14 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant gesture, BJP leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his impact on the nation. BJP President J P Nadda described Singh's death as an immense loss for India.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised Singh's pivotal role in governance, which included stints as RBI governor and Finance Minister, culminating in his tenure as Prime Minister.

Renowned for his intellect and service, Singh's leadership was lauded across party lines. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized Singh's efforts in economic reform, noting his legacy will inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024