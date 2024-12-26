Tributes Pour In for Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Scholar and Statesman Remembered

The passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has sparked widespread mourning, with leaders across Maharashtra and India paying tribute to his enduring legacy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commemorated him as a great scholar, economist, and statesman, noting his pivotal role in India's economic reforms during his decade-long tenure.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted Singh's visionary impact on India's economic development, marking it as a turning point for the nation. He expressed his condolences to Singh's family, emphasizing the former prime minister's humility and intelligence.

Praful Patel, a leader in the Nationalist Congress Party, remembered Singh as a man of few words but significant actions, whose economic policies reshaped India. As Finance Minister and Prime Minister, Singh left a remarkable legacy of growth and reform that transformed the nation's economic landscape.

