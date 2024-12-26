Nation Mourns the Loss of Manmohan Singh, A Leader of Simplicity and Intellect
Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed their condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his intellect and dignity. Singh, who was instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. Tributes emphasize his contributions as an economist and leader.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing it as an irreplaceable loss for the nation.
In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Kejriwal praised Singh's intellect and simplicity as qualities that are hard to articulate.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi echoed these sentiments, praising Singh as a leader whose dignity will be long remembered. She extended her condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging his contributions as an economist and a dignified leader of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $600M Loan for Bangladesh to Boost Economic Reforms, Transparency, and Competitiveness
Priyanka Gandhi's Symbolic Gesture in Parliament and Global Condolences for Zakir Hussain
Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan's president over loss of life in plane crash, Kremlin says
India Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
India's Architect of Economic Reforms, Manmohan Singh, Passes Away