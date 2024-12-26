Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Manmohan Singh, A Leader of Simplicity and Intellect

Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed their condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his intellect and dignity. Singh, who was instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. Tributes emphasize his contributions as an economist and leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:28 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Manmohan Singh, A Leader of Simplicity and Intellect
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing it as an irreplaceable loss for the nation.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Kejriwal praised Singh's intellect and simplicity as qualities that are hard to articulate.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi echoed these sentiments, praising Singh as a leader whose dignity will be long remembered. She extended her condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging his contributions as an economist and a dignified leader of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024