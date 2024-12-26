Nation Mourns the Loss of Manmohan Singh, A Leader of Simplicity and Intellect

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing it as an irreplaceable loss for the nation.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, Kejriwal praised Singh's intellect and simplicity as qualities that are hard to articulate.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi echoed these sentiments, praising Singh as a leader whose dignity will be long remembered. She extended her condolences to Singh's family, acknowledging his contributions as an economist and a dignified leader of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)