End of an Era: Remembering Manmohan Singh

In a somber moment for India, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms that reshaped the nation.

On Thursday night, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi reported Singh's death, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described Singh as a 'great son of India' and highlighted his influence as a leader and economist.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy praised Singh's contributions to India's development, while BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao acknowledged his support for Telangana statehood. Singh's enduring impact as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister remains a testament to his vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)