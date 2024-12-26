Left Menu

End of an Era: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. He was lauded by various political leaders for his contributions to India's development and his support for Telangana statehood. Singh's legacy as a reformer and statesman endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber moment for India, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms that reshaped the nation.

On Thursday night, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi reported Singh's death, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy described Singh as a 'great son of India' and highlighted his influence as a leader and economist.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy praised Singh's contributions to India's development, while BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao acknowledged his support for Telangana statehood. Singh's enduring impact as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister remains a testament to his vision and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

