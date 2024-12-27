Farewell to a Multifaceted Statesman: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking the loss of a leader with global acclaim.

In a social media post, Singh highlighted that Manmohan Singh was not only a former prime minister but a renowned academician and economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape.

The Union Minister noted Singh's decade-long tenure as a statesman leading a Congress-led administration and praised his unblemished record, remembered his humility, and acknowledged his historic journey from Jhelum to becoming a national icon.

