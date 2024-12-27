Left Menu

Farewell to a Multifaceted Statesman: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He praised Singh as a multifaceted personality and an academician, who contributed significantly to India's economy and maintained his integrity during his tenure.

Updated: 27-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:11 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking the loss of a leader with global acclaim.

In a social media post, Singh highlighted that Manmohan Singh was not only a former prime minister but a renowned academician and economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape.

The Union Minister noted Singh's decade-long tenure as a statesman leading a Congress-led administration and praised his unblemished record, remembered his humility, and acknowledged his historic journey from Jhelum to becoming a national icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

