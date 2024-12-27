Farewell to a Multifaceted Statesman: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He praised Singh as a multifaceted personality and an academician, who contributed significantly to India's economy and maintained his integrity during his tenure.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, marking the loss of a leader with global acclaim.
In a social media post, Singh highlighted that Manmohan Singh was not only a former prime minister but a renowned academician and economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic landscape.
The Union Minister noted Singh's decade-long tenure as a statesman leading a Congress-led administration and praised his unblemished record, remembered his humility, and acknowledged his historic journey from Jhelum to becoming a national icon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
