Tributes Pour In for Manmohan Singh, Architect of Economic Reforms
Odisha Chief Minister and other prominent leaders express grief over the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. Remembered as a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, Singh's contributions are lauded across political lines. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in India's economic history.
The nation mourned the loss of a towering figure in Indian politics, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away Thursday. Revered for his economic acumen, Singh left indelible marks on India's global economic standing.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and ex-chief minister Naveen Patnaik are among the many who paid tribute, acknowledging Singh's pivotal role in shaping India's modern economy. Both leaders praised his leadership and reforms that positioned India as a growing economic force.
Singh served as the prime minister from 2004-2014, leading the Congress-led UPA government. Despite health challenges, his legacy as an economist and statesman continues to influence India's trajectory. Family and political figures alike remember him fondly, honoring his dedication and vision for a thriving India.
