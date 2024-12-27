Left Menu

Legacy of Reform: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Kerala leaders mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding his dedication to secularism and democratic principles. Known as the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh's illustrious career included serving as finance minister and two terms as prime minister, profoundly impacting India's economic landscape.

Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political leadership expressed profound sorrow on Thursday, following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan highlighted Singh's lifetime commitment to secularism and democracy. Singh, renowned for spearheading India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92.

Vijayan noted Singh's unwavering dedication to the Constitution and his respect across political factions, marking him as a stalwart leader who reshaped India's economic narrative despite noted criticisms. From liberalizing the economy to leading transformative initiatives, Singh's imprint on India's economic policy is undeniable.

His tenure, often characterized by political maturity, demonstrated a significant commitment to democratic decorum even amidst opposition, a legacy that will impact generations to come. The loss of Manmohan Singh is not just a personal sorrow but a profound blow to democratic India, Vijayan emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

