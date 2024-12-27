Political Turmoil Threatens South Korea's Economic Stability

Choi Sang-mok, South Korea's Finance Minister, issued a stern warning on Friday about the political instability that could arise from impeaching the acting president. He stated that such actions would gravely harm the country's economic standing globally.

The finance minister, flanked by his cabinet colleagues, urged political parties to reconsider plans for impeachment. The potential damage to economic credibility was highlighted as a key concern amidst ongoing political tensions.

This move by Choi and the cabinet comes at a time when the country needs political stability to ensure economic growth and investor confidence. The call to suspend impeachment plans underlines the government's focus on maintaining fiscal health.

