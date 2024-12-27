Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote Looms Amid Crisis

South Korea faces intensified political instability as the acting president, Han Duck-soo, encounters an impeachment vote initiated by the opposition due to his controversial actions during martial law. Amidst the turmoil, questions about the country's democratic future and economic impact loom large, with financial markets reacting negatively.

South Korea's political landscape is on shaky ground as the acting president, Han Duck-soo, confronts a potential impeachment. This development follows a sequence of events set in motion by suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law on December 3rd, raising alarms both domestically and internationally.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, possessing a parliamentary majority, has spearheaded efforts to impeach Han, accusing him of insurrection. Lee claims that removing Han is crucial for restoring national stability, arguing that a public mandate exists to eradicate elements endangering the nation.

The political chaos has impacted South Korea's economy, with the national currency experiencing a sharp drop, underscoring the economic implications of continued instability. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court's review of Yoon's situation adds a layer of uncertainty, with legal proceedings set to unfold over the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

