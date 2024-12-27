South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Vote Looms Amid Crisis

South Korea's political landscape is on shaky ground as the acting president, Han Duck-soo, confronts a potential impeachment. This development follows a sequence of events set in motion by suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law on December 3rd, raising alarms both domestically and internationally.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, possessing a parliamentary majority, has spearheaded efforts to impeach Han, accusing him of insurrection. Lee claims that removing Han is crucial for restoring national stability, arguing that a public mandate exists to eradicate elements endangering the nation.

The political chaos has impacted South Korea's economy, with the national currency experiencing a sharp drop, underscoring the economic implications of continued instability. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court's review of Yoon's situation adds a layer of uncertainty, with legal proceedings set to unfold over the coming months.

