Xi Jinping's 2025 Visit: Strengthening China-Russia Ties Amid Global Tensions

Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia in 2025. Moscow's ambassador stated plans for the visit are underway. The visit emphasizes China and Russia's partnership against U.S. policies, especially regarding NATO's movements. China proposed a joint peace plan with Brazil for the Ukraine conflict, which Russia supports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:28 IST
China's President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia in 2025, as reported by Russia's state-run RIA news agency. The announcement, made by Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, indicates active planning for the event.

This visit underscores the growing partnership between China and Russia, particularly in opposition to U.S. strategies and NATO's activities in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries are collaborating on a joint response to what they view as Western 'dual deterrence.'

In recent developments, China, alongside Brazil, has proposed a peace plan for the ongoing Ukraine war, calling for a halt in hostilities while addressing security needs of both involved parties. Though Russia supports this initiative, Ukraine remains skeptical, viewing it as aligned with Moscow's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

