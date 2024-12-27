China's President Xi Jinping is slated to visit Russia in 2025, as reported by Russia's state-run RIA news agency. The announcement, made by Moscow's ambassador to Beijing, indicates active planning for the event.

This visit underscores the growing partnership between China and Russia, particularly in opposition to U.S. strategies and NATO's activities in the Asia-Pacific region. The two countries are collaborating on a joint response to what they view as Western 'dual deterrence.'

In recent developments, China, alongside Brazil, has proposed a peace plan for the ongoing Ukraine war, calling for a halt in hostilities while addressing security needs of both involved parties. Though Russia supports this initiative, Ukraine remains skeptical, viewing it as aligned with Moscow's interests.

