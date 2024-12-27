Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mourns former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing. Chouhan lauds Singh for his clean politics and economic reforms. The minister shares personal anecdotes, highlighting Singh's bipartisan approach and initiatives like the economic liberalisation in the 1990s that transformed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:37 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh
In a heartfelt tribute, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing him as a pivotal figure in Indian politics.

Chouhan praised Singh for his integrity and inclusive development policies during his tenure. He recalled Singh's efforts in spearheading economic reforms, which catalyzed India's growth. Sharing personal experiences, Chouhan highlighted Singh's impartial approach toward state matters, transcending political divides.

The minister also recounted Singh's decisive actions to address agricultural issues, such as recognizing frost damage as a national disaster. Terming Singh's death a significant loss, Chouhan conveyed his profound respect and regards to the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

