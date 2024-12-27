Assam's Chief Minister Drives Political Spotlight Through Hindutva & Controversial Policies

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has solidified his position in both state and national politics by championing the BJP's Hindutva agenda.

His controversial policies, such as banning public beef consumption, have sparked intense debate and positioned him at the center of political discourse.

Meanwhile, Assam grapples with yearly floods, security threats, and pushback from Congress politicians, highlighting ongoing challenges for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)