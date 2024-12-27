Assam's Chief Minister Drives Political Spotlight Through Hindutva & Controversial Policies
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma strengthens his political stature by promoting BJP's Hindutva agenda and anti-Congress rhetoric. His policies, including the controversial beef ban and efforts against child marriage, keep him in the spotlight, while Assam faces challenges like floods and security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has solidified his position in both state and national politics by championing the BJP's Hindutva agenda.
His controversial policies, such as banning public beef consumption, have sparked intense debate and positioned him at the center of political discourse.
Meanwhile, Assam grapples with yearly floods, security threats, and pushback from Congress politicians, highlighting ongoing challenges for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- BJP
- Hindutva
- beef ban
- anti-Congress
- child marriage
- security
- floods
- politics
Advertisement