Assam Mourns the Loss of a Reformist Leader: Manmohan Singh

The Assam government has announced a seven-day state mourning to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 in Delhi.

During this period, beginning December 12 and lasting till January 1, 2025, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs are canceled. The decision was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was a Rajya Sabha member representing Assam for nearly three decades. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Sarma, have expressed their condolences over Singh's demise.

