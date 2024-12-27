Left Menu

Assam Mourns the Loss of a Reformist Leader: Manmohan Singh

The Assam government has declared a seven-day period of mourning in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, and official entertainment programs are canceled. Singh was closely associated with Assam as a Rajya Sabha member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:25 IST
Assam Mourns the Loss of a Reformist Leader: Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has announced a seven-day state mourning to honor the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 in Delhi.

During this period, beginning December 12 and lasting till January 1, 2025, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs are canceled. The decision was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was a Rajya Sabha member representing Assam for nearly three decades. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Sarma, have expressed their condolences over Singh's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024