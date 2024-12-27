Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

India pays tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gather at his residence. Singh's funeral is anticipated on Saturday. The 92-year-old, renowned for his economic reforms, passed away at AIIMS. Political leaders across party lines paid their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:20 IST
Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Several top Indian leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered on Friday to pay their respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

The late leader's tricolour-draped body lay in a flower-adorned casket, drawing leaders from various political parties to honor him. Singh, respected for his economic contributions to India, passed away at the age of 92.

His wife Gursharan Kaur and family were present as arrangements for his cremation, expected on Saturday, were underway. Messages of tribute poured in, marking the end of a significant era in Indian politics and economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024