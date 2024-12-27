Nation Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Several top Indian leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered on Friday to pay their respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

The late leader's tricolour-draped body lay in a flower-adorned casket, drawing leaders from various political parties to honor him. Singh, respected for his economic contributions to India, passed away at the age of 92.

His wife Gursharan Kaur and family were present as arrangements for his cremation, expected on Saturday, were underway. Messages of tribute poured in, marking the end of a significant era in Indian politics and economics.

