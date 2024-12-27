Left Menu

South Korea's Political Storm: Impeachment Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea is experiencing a political crisis involving the impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, after the nation was plunged into turmoil by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Opposition parties, citing public support, push for impeachment while economic concerns grow amidst political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:34 IST
South Korea's Political Storm: Impeachment Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as the parliament pushes forward with proceedings to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. This follows the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who controversially declared martial law on December 3, an act that thrust the nation into unprecedented political chaos.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has announced the party's intention to proceed with the impeachment vote. The move comes amid strong public support and is driven by accusations that Han acted in support of insurrection.

Adding to the uncertainty, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok warns of economic repercussions if another acting president takes over. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is expediting hearings to determine Yoon's fate, as South Korea faces its most significant political crisis since the 1987 reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024