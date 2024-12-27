South Korea's Political Storm: Impeachment Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as the parliament pushes forward with proceedings to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. This follows the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who controversially declared martial law on December 3, an act that thrust the nation into unprecedented political chaos.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has announced the party's intention to proceed with the impeachment vote. The move comes amid strong public support and is driven by accusations that Han acted in support of insurrection.

Adding to the uncertainty, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok warns of economic repercussions if another acting president takes over. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is expediting hearings to determine Yoon's fate, as South Korea faces its most significant political crisis since the 1987 reforms.

