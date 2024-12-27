South Korea's Political Storm: Impeachment Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korea is experiencing a political crisis involving the impeachment of acting President Han Duck-soo, after the nation was plunged into turmoil by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. Opposition parties, citing public support, push for impeachment while economic concerns grow amidst political instability.
South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as the parliament pushes forward with proceedings to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. This follows the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who controversially declared martial law on December 3, an act that thrust the nation into unprecedented political chaos.
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has announced the party's intention to proceed with the impeachment vote. The move comes amid strong public support and is driven by accusations that Han acted in support of insurrection.
Adding to the uncertainty, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok warns of economic repercussions if another acting president takes over. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is expediting hearings to determine Yoon's fate, as South Korea faces its most significant political crisis since the 1987 reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment
South Korea's National Assembly votes to impeach the national police chief and the justice minister over martial law, reports AP.
Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol Defends Controversial Martial Law Decree