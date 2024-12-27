Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Russia in 2025, as bilateral plans are currently under development. This visit follows a history of strengthened relations determined to counter U.S. influence. Both countries aim for joint responses to Western 'dual deterrence,' focusing on regional security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:44 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

In a noteworthy diplomatic development, China's President Xi Jinping is slated to make a significant visit to Russia in 2025, as reported by RIA, citing Russia's ambassador to Beijing. While the visit's specifics remain under wraps, Ambassador Igor Morgulov disclosed that arrangements are actively underway.

The anticipated visit underscores the deepening ties between Russia and China, reinforced by past interactions. This was highlighted when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in early 2022, emphasizing a 'no limits' partnership just before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. In 2023, Xi was received warmly in Moscow following his unprecedented third term.

China's restrained stance on condemning the ongoing Ukraine war aligns with a shared challenge against U.S. pressures in the Asia-Pacific region. Both nations are committed to a 'dual counter-action' strategy opposing Western policies. Furthermore, China, with Brazil, proposed a peace plan to resolve Ukraine tensions, which Russia backs but Ukraine criticizes, viewing it as advantageous to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024