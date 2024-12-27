Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

In a noteworthy diplomatic development, China's President Xi Jinping is slated to make a significant visit to Russia in 2025, as reported by RIA, citing Russia's ambassador to Beijing. While the visit's specifics remain under wraps, Ambassador Igor Morgulov disclosed that arrangements are actively underway.

The anticipated visit underscores the deepening ties between Russia and China, reinforced by past interactions. This was highlighted when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in early 2022, emphasizing a 'no limits' partnership just before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. In 2023, Xi was received warmly in Moscow following his unprecedented third term.

China's restrained stance on condemning the ongoing Ukraine war aligns with a shared challenge against U.S. pressures in the Asia-Pacific region. Both nations are committed to a 'dual counter-action' strategy opposing Western policies. Furthermore, China, with Brazil, proposed a peace plan to resolve Ukraine tensions, which Russia backs but Ukraine criticizes, viewing it as advantageous to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)