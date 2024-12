Naqvi Warns Against 'Syndicate' Undermining Sanatan Culture

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has issued a warning about a 'pseudo-secular syndicate' he claims seeks to undermine traditional Indian values. Speaking in Prayagraj, Naqvi described attempts by this group to politically benefit from communal tensions.

During his visit, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dismantling the deceit of communal politics by emphasizing inclusive empowerment. Naqvi asserted that Modi has elevated India's global standing amidst worldwide unrest.

Moreover, he backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts to maintain law and order, highlighting the state's crackdown on lawbreakers, despite criticisms from certain quarters.

