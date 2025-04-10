Modi Honors Mahavir: Celebrating Non-Violence and Truth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Mahavir, the revered 24th Tirthankar in Jainism, on his birth anniversary. Modi underscored that Mahavir's principles of non-violence, truth, and compassion continue to inspire people globally.

The Prime Minister pledged that his government remains committed to realizing Mahavir's vision. He recalled the government's decision to recognize Prakrit as a classical language, a move widely applauded for its cultural significance.

Modi praised the Jain community for their pivotal role in preserving and promoting the teachings of Mahavir. These ideals have not only enriched their lives but have also significantly contributed to the betterment of society worldwide.

