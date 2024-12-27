Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrated for his economic vision, passed away at 92. Singh is remembered for his simplicity, wisdom, and pivotal role in shaping India's economic policies. He served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and was instrumental in India's economic reforms.

Updated: 27-12-2024 18:10 IST
Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and a key architect of the country's economic reforms, has passed away at the age of 92. His death marks the end of an illustrious career that left a profound impact on India's economic landscape.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Singh's simplicity, wisdom, and significant contributions to economic policies that catalyzed national development. In a tribute, Saini emphasized the nation's loss of a visionary statesman and a formidable economist.

Singh, who led India from 2004 to 2014, was admired globally for his role in establishing the country's economic framework. His policies and vision continue to influence India's economic strength. Former BJP leader Kiran Choudhry also acknowledged Singh's lasting legacy in transforming India's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

