Japan's Prime Minister Calls Snap Election to Solidify Coalition

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to dissolve Japan's parliament to trigger a general election. The decision comes as part of a strategy to gain a fresh mandate for the new coalition with the Japan Innovation Party. The election date is being considered for February 8, aiming to capitalize on increased public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:24 IST
Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is set to dissolve parliament next week, triggering a snap general election, sources revealed on Wednesday. Takaichi's move aims to secure a fresh mandate amid growing public support since she took office last October.

The election, tentatively scheduled for February 8, seeks voter approval for the new coalition between her ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin. This follows her recent decision to part ways with former coalition partner Komeito.

Takaichi's fiscal expansion plans, focused on boosting government spending for economic growth and defense, have caused jitters in financial markets. The election also coincides with mounting diplomatic tensions with China and her upcoming visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump.

