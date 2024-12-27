Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Manmohan Singh, Architect of India-Pakistan Rapprochement

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms and promoter of regional peace, notably improved India-Pakistan relations. The government and people of Pakistan extended condolences to Singh's family.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Known for his significant role in facilitating India-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Singh left an indelible mark on regional politics.

Singh, a distinguished economist born in Pakistan's Chakwal district, was instrumental in India's economic liberalization. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan, underscoring his commitment to regional peace and mutual progress.

The Pakistani government and its people offered heartfelt condolences to Singh's family and the government and people of India. Singh is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters, leaving behind a legacy of economic wisdom and diplomatic goodwill.

