A Leader's Compassion: Manmohan Singh's Legacy of Care

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his empathetic approach, was always considerate towards the security personnel assigned to him, according to a retired IPS officer. Sunil Garg, who oversaw Singh's outer security ring, shared his experiences with PTI, remembering Singh's gestures of concern during cold winter nights.

On one such occasion, Singh requested Garg, who served with the Delhi Police's security unit, to arrange tea and coffee for the officers stationed around his residence. Despite threats, Singh remained calm and complied fully with security protocols, Garg noted.

Singh, who played a crucial role in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92. Garg described Singh as a composed leader who even took interest in the lives of the officers around him, a testament to his genuine care and humility.

