Diplomatic Tensions over Detained Officer in Venezuela

Venezuela investigates Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a non-commissioned officer from Argentina, for alleged ties to international right-wing terrorism. Gallo, detained while entering Venezuela, is accused of attempting to destabilize the nation. Argentina denies claims, seeking Gallo's prompt return amid strained diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:25 IST
Venezuela is currently probing the case of Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a non-commissioned officer from Argentina's Gendarmeria national security force. The officer has been linked to international right-wing terrorism, attorney general Tarek Saab revealed in a statement released on Friday.

Nahuel Agustin Gallo was detained after trying to enter Venezuela irregularly. The Argentine government has demanded his immediate release, with attorney general Saab alleging that Gallo is connected to groups backing destabilizing terrorist plots in Venezuela. Argentine officials, including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, dismiss the accusations as false.

The incident has exacerbated tensions between Argentina and Venezuela, particularly under Argentine President Javier Milei, who severed ties with Venezuela following a contested election. With diplomatic relations strained, Argentina continues to push for Gallo's safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

