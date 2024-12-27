Diplomatic Tensions over Detained Officer in Venezuela

Venezuela is currently probing the case of Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a non-commissioned officer from Argentina's Gendarmeria national security force. The officer has been linked to international right-wing terrorism, attorney general Tarek Saab revealed in a statement released on Friday.

Nahuel Agustin Gallo was detained after trying to enter Venezuela irregularly. The Argentine government has demanded his immediate release, with attorney general Saab alleging that Gallo is connected to groups backing destabilizing terrorist plots in Venezuela. Argentine officials, including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, dismiss the accusations as false.

The incident has exacerbated tensions between Argentina and Venezuela, particularly under Argentine President Javier Milei, who severed ties with Venezuela following a contested election. With diplomatic relations strained, Argentina continues to push for Gallo's safe return.

