Crisis in South Korea: Impact on Military Stance

South Korea's political crisis deepened as the parliament impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, just weeks after President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok steps into the role as the country's Constitutional Court evaluates the cases of Yoon and Han.

A U.S. official affirmed that the 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea remain vigilant, untouched by political unrest. Despite the turmoil, the military readiness on the Korean peninsula stands firm, as the U.S. closely monitors the evolving situation.

Washington expressed its commitment to partner with the temporary South Korean government, led by Choi, reaffirming its strong alliance amidst regional and international tensions. The unexpected political upheaval has raised concerns among allies, with developments including North Korean troop involvement in Russia adding to the global complexity.

