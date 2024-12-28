Left Menu

US Boosts Aid: $1.25 Billion Military Support for Ukraine

The United States plans to announce a $1.25 billion military assistance package for Ukraine, aiming to deliver aid before January 20. The package includes munitions and missile systems to support Ukraine amidst ongoing conflicts with Russia. This aid adds to over $64 billion in US support since February 2022.

The United States is set to announce a significant $1.25 billion military assistance package for Ukraine next week. US officials revealed this on Friday, emphasizing the urgent push by the Biden administration to bolster Kyiv's defenses before leaving office on January 20.

This hefty aid package features an extensive array of munitions, including support for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system. It also comprises Stinger missiles and artillery rounds of 155 mm and 105 mm, according to officials who shared details under anonymity.

Ukrainian and Russian forces remain locked in fierce conflict around Kursk, with raids on Ukraine's power facilities. The US hopes this influx of aid will fortify Ukraine's position, possibly aiding President Zelenskyy in future negotiations with Russia.

