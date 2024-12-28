US Boosts Aid: $1.25 Billion Military Support for Ukraine

The United States is set to announce a significant $1.25 billion military assistance package for Ukraine next week. US officials revealed this on Friday, emphasizing the urgent push by the Biden administration to bolster Kyiv's defenses before leaving office on January 20.

This hefty aid package features an extensive array of munitions, including support for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system. It also comprises Stinger missiles and artillery rounds of 155 mm and 105 mm, according to officials who shared details under anonymity.

Ukrainian and Russian forces remain locked in fierce conflict around Kursk, with raids on Ukraine's power facilities. The US hopes this influx of aid will fortify Ukraine's position, possibly aiding President Zelenskyy in future negotiations with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)