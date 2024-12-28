Left Menu

India-US Ties Strengthen in Jaishankar-Waltz Dialogue

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Congressman Michael Waltz, set to become the National Security Advisor under President-elect Donald Trump. The meeting, a crucial step in India-US relations, also covered global issues. Waltz is an experienced advocate for Indian ties, actively promoting beneficial legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-12-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 06:58 IST
India-US Ties Strengthen in Jaishankar-Waltz Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal discussion with Congressman Michael Waltz, who is poised to assume the role of National Security Advisor under President-elect Donald Trump. Their conversation centered on reinforcing the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, while also addressing various global issues.

Returning from December 24–29 visit to the US, Jaishankar described the interaction as "wide-ranging" and expressed eagerness to work closely with Waltz. This marked the first high-level interaction between the Indian government and the new US administration.

Known for his ties with India, Waltz, a three-term Congressman, is set to replace Jake Sullivan on January 20, syncing with Trump's presidential inauguration. He has actively participated in fostering India-US relations, previously co-leading a delegation to India and backing several pro-India legislations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Broadband Policy: A Pathway to Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Growth

Transforming the Blue Economy: How Digital Twin Technology Redefines Sustainability

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024