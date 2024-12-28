India-US Ties Strengthen in Jaishankar-Waltz Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a pivotal discussion with Congressman Michael Waltz, who is poised to assume the role of National Security Advisor under President-elect Donald Trump. Their conversation centered on reinforcing the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, while also addressing various global issues.

Returning from December 24–29 visit to the US, Jaishankar described the interaction as "wide-ranging" and expressed eagerness to work closely with Waltz. This marked the first high-level interaction between the Indian government and the new US administration.

Known for his ties with India, Waltz, a three-term Congressman, is set to replace Jake Sullivan on January 20, syncing with Trump's presidential inauguration. He has actively participated in fostering India-US relations, previously co-leading a delegation to India and backing several pro-India legislations.

