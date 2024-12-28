Left Menu

Final Farewell: India Bids Adieu to Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. His funeral was attended by Indian leaders and international dignitaries, paying their last respects. Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92, sparking a seven-day national mourning.

  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, former prime minister and a pivotal figure in India's economic modernization, was cremated on Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat. The somber ceremony, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other prominent leaders, marked the end of an era in Indian politics.

Foreign dignitaries, including the King of Bhutan and Mauritius' Foreign Minister, joined the procession, highlighting Singh's international stature. The service was a unifying moment, with leaders from various political backgrounds gathering to pay their respects.

Singh's tenure from 2004 to 2014 saw significant economic changes, cementing his legacy as an architect of reform. His passing at the age of 92 has led to a week of national mourning, exemplifying the deep impact he had on the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

