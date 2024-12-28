Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Farewell to India’s Architect of Economic Liberalisation

Manmohan Singh, former Indian prime minister, was cremated with full state honors after recently passing at 92. A respected figure, Singh is remembered for his role in India's economic liberalisation and criticized for perceived weak leadership during his administration. Global leaders mourned his death, commending his international contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:35 IST
Manmohan Singh

The late Manmohan Singh, former Indian prime minister, was laid to rest with full state honors on Sunday. His cremation on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi witnessed an outpouring of national and international grief, marking the end of an era in Indian politics.

The ceremony adhered to Sikh traditions as hymns were chanted by priests. Draped in the Indian tricolor, Singh's body journeyed through Delhi on a floral carriage drawn by an army truck. The flag was removed and replaced with a saffron cloth before the body was set on the pyre.

Singh's tenure saw criticisms for weak leadership amid corruption charges, yet, he's revered for his economic reforms. Global leaders, including those from the U.S., China, and Pakistan, acknowledged his contributions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who honored Singh as a distinguished leader, announced land allocation for his memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

